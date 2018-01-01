Selena Gomez taking break from social media 

Selena Gomez is taking a break from posting on social media.

The superstar has had a very busy couple of months, having launched her latest range for fashion label Coach and returned to the recording studio to begin working on new music.

But on Sunday (23Sep18), Selena took to Instagram to announce that she would be stepping away from online platforms for an undisclosed amount of time.

"Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror - like an idiot!)," she captioned a snap of her smiling while gazing out a window. "Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember - negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings."

However, just before Selena logged off from the photo-sharing app, she uploaded a short clip of her singing a version of Lauren Daigle song This Girl.

The tune was apparently specifically chosen so that the Wolves hitmaker could convey a special message to her dedicated fans.

"My song to all of you!" the 26-year-old wrote alongside the video. "This is how much I love you! I'm not going anywhere!! I'm always here for you guys."

Selena recently deleted one of her most popular photographs on Instagram - an image of her drinking a cocktail which had garnered over 10 million likes.

And while the brunette beauty has over 143 million followers on the site, she divulged in an interview for the October issue of Elle magazine that she now avoids going on the Internet whenever possible.

"I'm not on the Internet," she insisted. "I haven't been on the Internet in months. I don't have my password for Instagram. I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps. I have Peak, a brain game. The reason why is, it's not real to me... I know my voice is very prominent, but I'm not careless with it. I'm selective."