Christine and the Queens could score first UK Number 1 album with Chris

The French performer’s sophomore album Chris holds pole position on today’s Official Chart Update, but it is going to be a very close race to the top spot; less than 2,000 combined sales are currently separating the Top 4.

Christine’s debut album Chaleur Humaine peaked at Number 2 on the UK’s Official Chart, following headline-grabbing performances at Glastonbury and on Late Night with Jools Holland.

Less than 1,000 behind Christine are Suede, with The Blue Hour at Number 2. The alt-rock group’s eighth studio album may take out their highest UK chart placing in 19 years, since 1999’s Head Music reached Number 1.

Number 1 for the past three weeks, Eminem is currently at 3 with Kamikaze, while Guns N’ Roses legend Slash is set for his highest UK chart entry as a named artist; Living The Dream, his third collaborative album with Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy is at Number 4.

A fourth UK Top 10 album is on the horizon for Joe Bonamassa, as Redemption sits at Number 6, Josh Groban is on the cusp of a third Top 10 entry with Bridges at Number 7, and Prince is one slot behind at 8 with posthumous rarities collection Piano & A Microphone 1983.

Wolf Alice return to the Top 40 with Visions Of A Life following their Mercury Prize win, currently back up to Number 11. A further four new entries are looking to impact the Top 20: The Big Bad Blues from ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons (16); The Art of Pretending To Swim from Irish group Villagers (17); Chip is at 18 with Ten10; and Northern Irish collective Therapy? may claim their first Top 40 album since 1998 with Cleave (20).

The self-titled debut album from Brighton rockers Black Honey opens at 22, one rung higher than Iridescence, the major label debut from hip-hop group Brockhampton (23). Doncaster group The Blinders are also vying for a Top 40 finish with their debut album Columbia (28).

Finally, Kylie Minogue’s self-titled 1994 album could re-enter the Top 40 following an exclusive white vinyl release (27), while her latest album Golden rebounds 21 places to 35 as she kicks off her UK arena tour.

