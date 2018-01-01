Travis Scott pays tribute to late Mac Miller on stage

Travis Scott paid an emotional tribute to his late pal Mac Miller at his Las Vegas concert on Saturday night (22Sep18).

Mac, real name Malcolm McCormick, was found dead on 7 September (18) after suffering a suspected overdose at his San Fernando Valley home.

Taking to the stage in Downtown Las Vegas, Travis paused between tracks to freestyle a quick verse dedicated to the star.

"This is Superstar Boy / Malcolm that's my boy / Mac Miller I love you, always be my boy," he sang to a roaring crowd, according to TMZ. "Mac Miller we f**king love you, you the f**king one."

The Antidote hitmaker then transitioned into his SZA collaboration track, Love Galore.

While Travis and Mac never rapped on a song together, they were openly supportive of one another in the industry and dropped their newest albums, Astroworld and Swimming respectively, on the same date last month.

It was Mac's fifth studio album and Travis' third, the latter of which shot straight to number one in the U.S. album charts.

Travis is the latest star to acknowledge the late star on stage, after Post Malone made a sweet gesture dedicated to Mac at a gig in California earlier this month.

The Rockstar rapper took to the stage at the KAABOO Del Mar festival in San Diego wearing a customised airbrushed T-shirt with the words "RIP Mac Miller" across the front, adorned with blue and pink roses.

Artists J. Cole, Chance the Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi and Mac's ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande have also paid tribute to the star.

Mac's official cause of death has yet to be confirmed as officials await the results of a toxicology report. He died aged 26.