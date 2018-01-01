NEWS Britney Spears agrees to pay Kevin Federline 'thousands more' in child support Newsdesk Share with :







Britney Spears has reportedly settled her child support battle with Kevin Federline by agreeing to pay her ex-husband "thousands more" in payments.



The pop icon's ex-partner filed for more child support earlier this year (18) after claiming the $20,000 (£14,987) she paid him per month did little to cover the costs of looking after their two sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12.



According to The Blast, the duo have now worked out a revised child support plan following months of deliberation, with the Toxic singer agreeing to up her payments to the former backing dancer.



"Britney agreed to pay Kevin thousands more a month in child support," editors at the publication claimed on Monday (24Sep18). "There are several other items in the couple’s new agreement but the deal is confidential."



Kevin, who divorced the Piece of Me singer in 2007 after three years of marriage, first raised the idea of an increase in child support in February via his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, after insisting his salary had drastically decreased in the decade since they last amended the financial details of their agreement, leaving him unable to afford holidays and gifts for his children.



Meanwhile, the 40-year-old claimed Britney's fortune had been boosted significantly thanks to her four-year Las Vegas residency, which reportedly earned her $475,000 (£362,500) per show until it wrapped for good at the end of 2017.



Britney's father Jamie, who was put in charge of the 36-year-old's finances after her highly-publicised breakdown in 2007, initially rejected Kevin's request for an increase in pay. However, he allegedly later reached out to him privately and offered an additional $10,000 (£7,600) per month in an effort to end the bitter legal battle - an offer Kevin's legal team reportedly declined.



Britney, who is now dating personal trainer Sam Asghari, was also reportedly forced to hand over $100,000 (£78,800) to Kevin in August to cover his legal costs as the dispute rumbled on.

