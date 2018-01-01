Demi Lovato makes first public appearance following near-fatal overdose

Demi Lovato has been seen publicly for the first time since her near-fatal drug overdose in July (18).

The 26-year-old singer was photographed by TMZ appearing relaxed and happy as she enjoyed a laugh with a friend while on a walk outside the undisclosed rehab facility where she is undergoing treatment. According to the outlet, Lovato was using a day pass to enjoy a day away from the treatment centre, and was dressed casually in sweats and a cap.

The Confident hitmaker was rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive from a suspected opioid overdose in her Hollywood Hills home, and has since checked into a rehabilitation facility to help her regain sobriety.

According to TMZ, Demi quietly transferred from a rehab centre on the East Coast to another facility world-renowned for its addiction programmes last month (Aug18).

Eyewitnesses in a nearby town told the publication they have seen Demi and her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama at a local Starbucks numerous times, with staff at the coffee chain adding it appeared as though the couple were in a relationship.

Last week (ends21Sep18), the star's mother Dianna De La Garza confirmed her daughter was on the road to recovery and "doing well" following the incident, which apparently left her in a critical condition for two days.

"We just didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not," Dianna explained in an interview with Newsmax TV. "I was very concerned, and I was trying to be strong for her and for her sisters and for my family back home. I just feel like the reason she’s alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day."