Sam Smith still 'raw' after Brandon Flynn split

Sam Smith has yet to recover from the pain of his summer split from actor Brandon Flynn, insisting it's "still quite raw".

The Stay With Me hitmaker was reported to have parted ways with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon in late June (18) after nine months of dating, and the break-up is continuing to take its toll on Sam's emotions.

"Brandon was wonderful," the British singer smiled to The Sunday Times Style magazine as he opened up about the heartache.

"I'm still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me. It's still quite raw."

Although Sam has yet to fully come to terms with the end of the romance, he insists the separation was completely amicable.

"All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty," he shared.

And while the 26 year old prefers to keep his romances private, he can understand why there is so much public interest in his love life: "Seeing gay relationships (in the public eye) is important and refreshing," Sam acknowledged. "You don't see it loads."

During the candid interview, the pop star also revealed he has started going to therapy sessions to help ease his anxiety and insecurities regarding his life in the spotlight.

"I find it amazing," Sam said. "I never want to complain about fame, it's such a privilege, but I have to pretend that I know what I'm doing when really I don't. It's a mindf**k.

"My biggest fear in life is that I'll never be satisfied, and therapy helps with that."

Sam is currently receiving another kind of therapy treatment after having to cancel his performance at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday (21Sep18) when he lost his voice.

He jetted to Boston, Massachusetts to visit his throat specialist, and shared an update with fans on Saturday.

"Hello beautiful people," he captioned a Twitter photo of himself at a doctor's office. "Thank you for your lovely messages. Just been to see my voice doctor in Boston after last night's scare in Vegas, everything is luckily ok but I need to rest it this week in preparation for the start of Asia tour. I'm sorry everyone. All my love, Sam xx".

Sam, who underwent surgery for a vocal cord haemorrhage in 2015, is next due onstage in Singapore on 2 October (18).