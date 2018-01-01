Drake sidelined by serious illness

Rap superstar Drake has personally apologised to fans in Miami, Florida after having to cancel two weekend shows due to a serious illness.

The God's Plan hitmaker had been booked to perform with hip-hop trio Migos at the American Airlines Arena on Friday (21Sep18) and Saturday night (22Sep18), but the gigs were pulled just hours before showtime.

At the time, sources told TMZ.com production issues were to blame, and the concerts were rescheduled for 13 and 14 November (18).

However, Drake has now opened up about the change of plans, revealing he had no choice but to postpone the shows as he was struck down by an undisclosed ailment.

"I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows," he shared in a statement posted on his Instagram Story timeline early on Sunday. "I got so ill so fast I had never experienced anything like that in my life.

"Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell pm me and I just want to apologize because I hate letting down anyone who come (sic) to share these moments with us."

Suggesting he was hospitalised for treatment, the Canadian rapper continued, "Thank you to the two doctors and nurse that helped me with round the clock care.

"Miami deserves 100 percent and I promise that experience when we return."

It appears Drake is now well enough to return to the stage for their next scheduled gig in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, as he concludes the note by writing, "Thank you god for allowing me to recover and continue. on we go!"

Drake's illness was the latest setback for the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour as production problems previously caused a delay in the trek's kick-off, which had initially been due to take place in Utah in late July (18), but ended up launching in Kansas City, Missouri in August (18).

A number of the early shows were rescheduled, while one in Chicago, Illinois was cancelled altogether.

Drake also had to postpone one of his three homecoming gigs in Toronto, Canada for a second time last month (Aug18), with promoters at Live Nation blaming the change of plans on "circumstances beyond our control".