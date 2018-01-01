Sam Smith apologises to fans after cancelling gig

Sam Smith has apologised to his fans for pulling out of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at short notice.

The British singer blamed "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason he cancelled his set at the two-day concert at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday (21Sep18), just minutes before he was due to arrive on stage.

Host Ryan Seacrest told the disappointed crowd that Sam had simply lost his voice during rehearsals, and the Stay with Me hitmaker was later seen boarding a private jet to Boston to visit his voice doctor.

And on Saturday (22Sep18), the 26-year-old gave fans an update on his health on Twitter.

"Hello beautiful people. Thank you for your lovely messages. Just been to see my voice doctor in Boston after last night's scare in Vegas, everything is luckily ok but I need to rest it this week in preparation for the start of Asia tour. I'm sorry everyone. All my love, Sam xx," the Grammy Award winner wrote alongside a photo of himself at a doctor's office.

Fans were left saddened when it transpired that Sam would not be performing at the music festival on Friday.

"We love Sam. Sam has been part of our iHeart family for many, many years and we look forward to seeing him really soon," Ryan told the crowd, before Childish Gambino took to the stage in Sam's place.

The Writing's on the Wall hitmaker also shared a statement on Twitter on Friday, confirming he would not be performing.

According to editors at Billboard, Sam had complained his throat was hurting during rehearsals earlier on Friday, and then lost his voice.

His next show is scheduled for 2 October in Singapore.