Ariana Grande reassures fans she's 'okay' after Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande has reassured fans she is doing "okay" in the wake of Mac Miller's death.

The 25-year-old singer was left heartbroken following the tragic passing of her former boyfriend earlier this month (Sep18).

Ariana is reportedly taking some time out of the spotlight to grieve Mac, but uploaded a positive message on Twitter on Saturday.

"Everything will be okay," she wrote, and later added: "I love u so v (very) much."

She also posted a photo of a cloudy sky on her Instagram Story, with the words "Everything will be okay" and "One day at a time" written over it.

Fans have speculated that her messages are tributes for Mac, as he was photographed during their relationship wearing a sweater that read: "Everything will be okay."

Ariana broke her silence on her former beau's death last week with a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram.

"I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. I can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do (sic)," the No Tears Left to Cry hitmaker wrote. "You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

The couple split up in May after almost two years of dating. Ariana later embarked on a relationship with Pete Davidson, with the pair getting engaged in June (18).

Mac, real name Malcolm McCormick, was found dead at his Studio City home after suffering an apparent overdose.