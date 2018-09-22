Chas and Dave's Chas Hodges dies aged 74

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our very own Chas Hodges. Despite receiving successful treatment for oesophageal cancer recently, Chas suffered organ failure and passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of this morning. pic.twitter.com/bwxqfHUjUg — Chas And Dave (@chas_dave) September 22, 2018

Chas Hodges, of the musical duo Chas and Dave, has died at the age of 74.The duos Twitter account said he recently received treatment for oesophageal cancer but died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours reports the BBC.Known for their rock and cockney style, Chas and Dave enjoyed the height of their fame in the 1970s and 1980s with hits such as Rabbit and Snooker Loopy.They also performed four FA Cup final songs with Tottenham Hotspur FC.The statement on Chas and Dave's Twitter page read: "It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our very own Chas Hodges.""Despite receiving successful treatment for oesophageal cancer recently, Chas suffered organ failure and passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of this morning."It is thought the singer died of organ failure.Tributes quickly appeared on social channels. The football club Tottenham Hotspur, whose players performed several songs with Hodges, tweeted:The musical duo were popular during the 1970s and 80s, known for their cockney take on rock’n’roll. They rose to fame with hits Rabbit, Gertcha, Snooker Loopy and Ain’t No Pleasing You. They split in 2009 when Peacock retired after the death of his wife, Sue, but reunited a year later.In 2017, Hodges revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus after he struggled to swallow a glass of water. He underwent chemotherapy and returned to performing last year but was forced to cancel all gigs in August on doctor’s advice.The duo performed together for more than 40 years following the release of their debut album One Fing 'n' Anuvver in 1975.They had enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, performing at the Royal Variety Performance for the first time in 2013 and putting on a sell-out headline show at the Royal Albert Hall in 2014.