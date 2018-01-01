Noah Cyrus to reimburse fans who wanted to buy a vial of her tears

Noah Cyrus will reimburse fans who contributed to a fundraising campaign to help purchase a bottle of her tears priced at $12,000 (£9,200).

The 18-year-old, who is the younger sister of Miley Cyrus, announced the release of her new EP, Good Cry, on Friday (21Sep18), and revealed limited-edition merchandise, including a vial of her tears which she had cried following her split from rapper Lil Xan.

"This is approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness," the listing on online shop Pizzaslime stated. "Human digestion of these tears is not suggested cause tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super f**king weird if you drank someone else's tears."

Noah and her team reportedly featured the tears as a joke, but a fan created a GoFundMe campaign after hearing the news so he could buy the tears.

Going by the name Sad Cyren, he pleaded with followers on social media that it would be his "dream come true" to own the strange piece of merchandise, which was only listed for 48 hours.

More than $1,240 (£948) was raised on the website in just 15 hours, including a donation from an anonymous user for $1,000 (£765).

However, Noah was forced to contact GoFundMe, and the fundraising effort has now been closed. The singer has offered to reimburse those who donated and will give them backstage passes to her upcoming shows.