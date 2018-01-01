NEWS Tony Bennett sets new Official UK Chart record aged 92 Newsdesk Share with :







Tony Bennett has extended his Official Chart record as the oldest male artist to enter the Official Albums Chart Top 40.



Aged 92, Tony's latest collection, a collaborative album with Diana Krall titled Love Is Here To Stay, debuts at Number 33 on this week's chart.



Tony is also the oldest man to land a UK Top 10 album; aged 88 in 2014, his album Cheek to Cheek with Lady Gaga reached Number 10.



However, Tony is not the oldest artist to have ever charted within the Top 40. That would be Vera Lynn, who at the age of 100 reached Number 3 with her album 100 in March 2017. Back in 2009 aged 92 she became the oldest living performer to score a chart-topping record.