Eminem fends off Paul Weller to claim a third week at Number 1

Eminem has claimed a third week at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



With 29,000 combined sales over the past week, Slim's tenth studio album Kamikaze outsold Paul Weller's True Meanings (2) by just over 5,000 units. The Modfather's fourteenth solo studio LP was the best-seller of the week on physical formats, trailing Kamikaze on digital downloads and streaming.



The Greatest Showman's Motion Picture Cast Recording spends its 37th consecutive week in the Top 3 at Number 3, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again holds at Number 4, and Ariana Grande secures a fifth week in the Top 5 with Sweetener at 5.



Three more new entries make an appearance in this week's Top 10: My Mind Makes Noises, the debut album by Pale Waves, lands at Number 8, plus they score the best-selling cassette of the week.



David Guetta collects his fourth Top 10 album with 7 at Number 9, while Jungle take out a second consecutive Top 10 with their sophomore effort For Ever at Number 10.



The best-selling vinyl product of the week, Aphex Twin's new EP titled Collapse lands at Number 11, electronic duo Orbital record their highest UK chart position for 17 years with Monsters Exist (12), and Carrie Underwood nets her third UK Top 20 album with Cry Pretty at Number 16.



Former Fairport Convention star Richard Thompson earns his fifth Top 20 album of the decade with 13 Rivers at Number 18, Atlanta rapper 6lack makes his Official Chart debut at 19 with East Atlanta Love Letter, and Jean-Michel Jarre retrospective Planet Jarre charts at 21.



Minnesota rock collective Low achieve a new UK personal best with Double Negative at Number 26, Ghetts picks up his second Top 40 album with Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament (30), and Good Charlotte enter at 31 with Generation Rx.



Finally, following what would have been her 35th birthday last week, Amy Winehouse's Back to Black re-enters the Top 40 at Number 38.

