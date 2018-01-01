Kelly Clarkson blasts iHeartRadio bosses for not supporting record

Kelly Clarkson has blasted iHeartRadio bosses for allegedly not playing any songs from her recent album Meaning of Life.

On Thursday night (20Sep18), representatives for radio network iHeartRadio published a story about Kelly's upcoming daytime talk show and posted it on Twitter with a gushing caption ahead of her performance at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas at the weekend, alongside the likes of Justin Timberlake, Fleetwood Mac and Childish Gambino.

"#iHeartFestival performer? Check. Talk show host? Check. @kelly_clarkson is doing it all (star emoji)," they wrote, and Kelly didn't hold back when she replied to their tweet and complained about their lack of airplay.

"....except for getting my songs played on your stations. I guess I’m cool enough to invite but not cool enough to play my record. #truth #check #seeyasaturday HAHAHAHAHAHA #MeaningOfLife."

The Since U Been Gone singer released Meaning of Life in October (17) to modest success, with her most successful single from the album, Love So Soft, peaking at number 21 on the Billboard chart. She will head out on tour to support the album in January 2019.

This week, the 36-year-old announced that she would be hosting her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on U.S. network NBC in autumn 2019.

Spilling details about the programme on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kelly said: "My show's actually gonna be a little different than anything that's been on because I'm still touring. I still have music. So it's kind of one of those things where my band is on the road with me or they're on the show with me.

"We sing every day on the show and do this fan request thing. It's fun. In the pilot, I got people to sing with me and do little skits. It's very musical."