Lily Allen tweets she was 'robbed' of Mercury Music Prize

Lily Allen has joked she was "robbed" of the Hyundai Mercury Music Prize after Wolf Alice were named the winners on Thursday (20Sep18) evening.

The Fear singer's latest record No Shame was nominated for the prestigious British music accolade and she had spoken of her desperation to win ahead of the ceremony in London.

Despite Lily, 33, giving an emotional performance of her song Apples onstage at the event, Mercury judges chose the indie band's album Visions of a Life over her effort - a decision which prompted her to complain on Twitter.

"Someone call 999 I've been robbed," she wrote in a tweet which also showcased a video of her singing the confessional track at the Eventim Apollo on Thursday.

In a follow-up tweet, she congratulated the Don't Delete the Kisses rockers by writing: "I adore @wolfalice tho (sic), and they are very deserved winners. Next time......... imma (sic) win that b**ch."

The star is enjoying a career renaissance, as No Shame was hailed as a return to form following the critical mauling her 2014 album Sheezus received.

Her new record deals with her divorce from husband Sam Cooper and her struggles with depression - problems she details in her newly released memoir My Thoughts Exactly.

Another act who were hotly tipped for the award but missed out were jazz collective Sons of Kemet, whose drummer Tom Skinner told WENN they were "disappointed" they were overlooked but that he had still enjoyed the music bash.

Other nominees who went home empty-handed included Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Jorja Smith, and Florence + the Machine.