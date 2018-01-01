Nick Cannon to Kanye West: 'You're not going to tell me what I can and can't say'

Nick Cannon has responded to Kanye West's video, insisting the rapper cannot tell him what he can and can't say.

At the start of September (18), rumours began circulating that Drake's In My Feelings hit was all about a secret romance between the Canadian rapper and Kim Kardashian, and speculation picked up pace when Kim's ex-boyfriend Nick weighed in on the claims, hinting an affair was entirely possible.

Kanye hit back at Nick for talking about his wife and the rumours in a Instagram video on Thursday night (20Sep18), telling him "don't mention my wife" in interviews, and instructing him to decline to comment on anything Kim-related.

The Wild 'N Out has now responded with his own series of Instagram videos, in which he insists he has "nothing but love and respect" for the Stronger star, but no one can control what he says.

"Honestly, I got to say this my dude, I have never said anything disrespectful or harmful in my opinion to your marriage or your union. I salute it, keep it going," he said. "But you're not going to tell me what I can and what I can't say. I am a solid individual, somebody asks me a question, I am going to answer it to the best of my ability. I am going to give my opinion, no harm, no foul."

In a second video, the 37-year-old, who used to be married to Mariah Carey, invited Kanye along to a taping of Wild 'N Out and said they could make jokes about Mariah and Kim.

"Nothing but love for you, but I always speak my mind, just like you always speak your mind," he added, adding that no one can "control what I can say because I speak truth always."

Kim has denied the Drake rumours.