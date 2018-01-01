NEWS Tyler, the Creator bans drugs and alcohol from the studio Newsdesk Share with :







Rapper Tyler, the Creator refuses to allow marijuana or booze in the recording studio when he's working on new music because he demands everyone has a "clear mind".



The Odd Future star has openly admitted to dabbling with drugs during his youth, but he quickly decided it wasn't for him, and has since been living a sober life.



He has no problem with friends and collaborators enjoying themselves around him, but when it's time to work, Tyler is strict about what he does and doesn't allow in the studio - a lesson learned by one of A$AP Rocky's entourage members over the summer (18), when the two rappers got together to create their song Potato Salad.



After noticing the guy light up a joint, Tyler recalled to Fantastic Man magazine, "I went in the room and took the blunt out of somebody's hand, threw it on the ground and stepped on it and said, 'This is a distraction. This needs to stop. We are here to f**king work. Not to hang out.' F**k that. Clear mind. At least once, godd**n. We're drug-free at night."



The 27 year old went on to explain why he has no desire to drink to excess, insisting it's never appealed to him.



"I just don't want to drink," he said. "I know that I don't want to be that drunk guy. But I do know I want to hit a jump on a dirt-bike. I can look at that and say: 'I want to do that.' I've never seen anyone drunk, like, 'Damn, I want to be that.' So, I guess I just naturally got it pushed into my head that I have no reason to go over there and get f**king drunk."



Meanwhile, Tyler was also quizzed about why he decided to 'come out' as a bisexual last year (17), rapping about "kissing white boys since 2004" on his track I Ain't Got Time, even though he's known for using homophobic lyrics in the past.



Admitting he has no idea why he chose his Flower Boy album to address his sexuality, he said, "I don't know. There are some things that are just unexplainable."

