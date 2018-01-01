Singer Michelle Williams lands romance reality show

Former Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams is stepping into the world of reality TV to document her romance with her new fiance, Chad Johnson.

The singer and her man will invite fans into their lives with Chad Loves Michelle, a new series set to premiere on the Oprah Winfrey Network in November (18).

The show, one of four new unscripted programmes on OWN, follows the couple as it relocates to Los Angeles and prepares for married life by undergoing intensive pre-marital counselling.

Chad and Michelle, who are also abstaining from sex before becoming husband and wife, had been dating for a year before the pastor proposed in March (18), but they have yet to spend more than a week in the same city as they lived in different states.

The series, which the couple will co-executive produce, also features the Survivor hitmaker as she tackles her ongoing issues with mental health, after checking herself into a treatment centre in July (18) to overcome a bout of depression.

Upon her release, she took to Instagram to thank fans and her "awesome" loved ones for their support and to share a few words of encouragement for others facing similar struggles.

"Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks," she wrote alongside a shot of herself looking contemplative. "I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area.

"So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don't see a way out but there is. Depression sucks, but my faith in God and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out! You have to do the work even when you're tired and feel the heaviness. Take one step at a time!"