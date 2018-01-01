Drake gave young heart patient a cell phone to keep in touch

Drake helped to lift the spirits of a young fan he visited in hospital by gifting her with a new phone to keep in touch with the rap superstar.

Sofia Sanchez went viral on social media last month (Aug18) after sharing a video of herself taking part in the Canadian hitmaker's In My Feelings dance craze while awaiting a heart transplant in a Chicago, Illinois medical centre.

She also revealed it was her birthday wish to meet her idol, and Drake decided to grant the request by paying a surprise visit to Sofia to celebrate her turning 11.

Days later, the girl, who suffered from heart muscle condition cardiomyopathy, learned a suitable donor had been found, and she successfully underwent surgery in late August.

Sofia is now well on the road to recovery, although she still has to take medication and wear a face mask to minimise her risk of infection, and in an interview on breakfast show Today, she revealed Drake had actually given her an iPhone with his number saved so she could text him whenever she wanted.

According to the young devotee, the Hotline Bling hitmaker had also invited Sofia to join him onstage at a future concert.

"He said that when I got out of the hospital and I could go around (sic) more people, he said he's gonna bring me up onstage and sing God's Plan to me," she smiled.

It's not known when Sofia will be cleared by doctors to attend a Drake show, but she still has some time to catch him in concert on his current Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour, as the gigs with rap group Migos run until mid-November (18).