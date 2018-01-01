Lily Allen will never recover from heartache of stillborn son

British pop star Lily Allen doubts she will ever recover from the traumatic loss of her stillborn son.

The Smile hitmaker and her now ex-husband Sam Cooper were expecting their first child together in 2010 when she went into labour weeks earlier than expected and suffered a series of complications.

"I went into full-blown labour and the baby was really, really small," she recalled on BBC Radio show Woman's Hour. "And as I was delivering him, the doctors said, 'There was a pulse and now there no longer is.' The cord was wrapped around his neck and he was just too small."

Lily, who is promoting her new memoir My Thoughts Exactly, explained the heartache was made so much more harrowing as the son they had named George became stuck in the midst of the delivery.

"The hardest thing about that was losing a child, but there were complications with the actual delivery," she shared. "He was so small he actually got stuck halfway in and halfway out, so to speak, during the delivery, and because his skin wasn't fully formed they couldn't (use) forceps (to) pull him out."

"So there was a period of about 12 hours of lying there with him deceased in between my legs, which was incredibly (traumatic)," she continued. "I went into trauma and I don't think I'll ever really recover from that."

Lily, who had also suffered a miscarriage during her previous relationship with the Chemical Brothers' Ed Simons, went on to fall pregnant "very quickly" with her now six-year-old daughter Ethel, but she faced another emotional struggle in her early days as a new mum.

"She actually was very ill for the first eight months of her life, and three months after she was born I then found out that I was pregnant with Marnie," the singer shared. "So babies became my focus in that period of time."

Lily and property developer Sam, who wed in 2011, confirmed their marriage separation in 2016 and announced their divorce had been finalised in June (16).