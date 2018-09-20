NEWS Wolf Alice wins the 2018 Mercury Prize Newsdesk Share with :







Wolf Alice was announced tonight, Thursday, 20 September 2018, as the overall winner of the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize for Album of the Year. The Awards Show was hosted by BBC Music’s Annie Mac and guest presenter, Clara Amfo announced the overall winner on behalf of the judging panel. The event was held at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.



An overjoyed band collected the winner’s trophy and cheque for £25,000, and then performed a song from the winning album ‘Don’t Delete the Kisses’ to a standing ovation from the audience.



The judging panel said “From an incredibly broad list of remarkable music, Wolf Alice emerged as the overall winner due to their ability to deliver an album that combines the epic and intimate in equal measure. It is a journey of a record – with euphoric festival anthems and moments of subtle beauty – it is an album articulated with confidence and adventure. For them, the world awaits!”.



The Show featured live performances from any of the 2018 shortlisted ‘Albums of the Year’ including Everything Everything, Everything is Recorded, Florence + the Machine, Jorja Smith, King Krule, Lily Allen, Nadine Shah, Novelist, Sons of Kemet and Wolf Alice.



The 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize ‘Albums of the Year’ are:



Arctic Monkeys Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Everything Everything A Fever Dream

Everything is Recorded Everything is Recorded

Florence + The Machine High as Hope

Jorja Smith Lost & Found

King Krule The Ooz

Lily Allen No Shame

Nadine Shah Holiday Destination

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Who Built the Moon?

Novelist Novelist Guy

Sons of Kemet Your Queen is a Reptile

Wolf Alice Visions of a Life