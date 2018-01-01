Beyonce reunites with former Destiny's Child member LaTavia Roberson

Beyonce has been reunited with her original Destiny's Child bandmate LaTavia Roberson for the first time in 18 years.

The superstar returned to her native Houston, Texas over the weekend (15-16Sep18) to perform as part of her joint On The Run II Tour with her rapper husband JAY-Z, and she took the opportunity to invite LaTavia and her mother Cheryl backstage so the childhood friends could catch up.

Photos of the two pals hugging and laughing together emerged on social media on Thursday (20Sep18), when LaTavia shared her joy at reconnecting with Beyonce after so many years apart.

"It was so wonderful sharing a laugh and spending time with my FRIEND of 30 years.....hadn't seen Bey in 18 yrs (sic)," she wrote alongside an image of all three women. "My mother @cheryl_lastrap is clearly tickled."

LaTavia, who was ousted from Destiny's Child alongside fellow singer LeToya Luckett in 2000, went on reveal she got the chance to meet Beyonce and JAY-Z's three kids - six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and one-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

"The children are amazing," she continued, before referencing the title of the hip-hop supercouple's joint album as she added, "Everything IS Love."

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles Lawson, who used to work as Destiny's Child's stylist, also gushed about the long-overdue get together as she shared a snap of the pals embracing on her Instagram page.

"Hi Latavia (sic), looking beautiful," Tina captioned the picture.

The reunion photos come days after Beyonce met up with LeToya, who is pregnant with her first child, backstage at her On The Run II Tour stop in Arlington, Virginia earlier this month (Sep18).

LeToya uploaded a sweet shot of the pair hugging, with Beyonce resting one hand on the mother-to-be's growing belly, and simply wrote, "Love."

Destiny's Child was originally a quartet, comprised of Beyonce, LeToya, LaTavia, and Kelly Rowland, but the line-up was abruptly revamped by Beyonce's manager father Mathew Knowles in early 2000, when Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin were brought in as LeToya and LaTavia's replacements.

Franklin quit after just five months, and the Survivor hitmakers went on to achieve superstardom as a trio.