NEWS Machine Gun Kelly knew Halsey boast would hurt G-Eazy Newsdesk Share with :







Machine Gun Kelly feels bad for dragging Halsey into his rap rivalry with her boyfriend G-Eazy after boasting about sleeping with the singer in a recent freestyle.



The two hip-hop stars traded lyrical jabs in late August (18), when the Bad Things MC accused G-Eazy of copying his look after hooking up with Halsey, who Kelly had been linked to in the spring of 2017 and was falsely rumoured to have rebounded with following her initial split from her Him and I collaborator in July (18).



"Let's just keep it G, only Eazy I f*** with is E/I seen he dyed his hair and got a hanging earring/I f***ed his girl now he look like me, this s**t is overbearing," Kelly rhymed during an appearance on New York radio station Hot 97.



The insults prompted G-Eazy to fire back with a track called Bad Boy, in which he insisted Kelly was just jealous of his rekindled romance with Halsey, and vowed to "smack" the rapper if he dared "disrespect" his girlfriend again.



Kelly has since addressed the feud in a new interview on New York radio show The Breakfast Club, during which he was asked directly if he had had sex with Halsey.



"Absolutely," he replied, claiming she wasn't the only woman he had slept with before G-Eazy.



When co-host Angela Yee expressed sympathy for Halsey as the "innocent victim" in the rap battle, Kelly agreed, calling the situation "whack", but confessed he had to use her to really hurt G-Eazy.



"Of course I'm gonna throw a punchline in (about Halsey), because I know it hurts, and this is hip-hop," he shrugged.



Halsey has yet to weigh in on the ongoing beef between Kelly and G-Eazy, who she reconciled with last month (Aug18).

