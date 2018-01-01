Kaley Cuoco and Joel McHale spoof Drake lyrics in TV sketch

Kaley Cuoco and Joel McHale have starred in a TV sketch spoofing Drake's music.

The Hollywood stars made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night (19Sep18), where they both discussed their latest projects.

However, Kaley and Joel also took up the chance to appear in a segment titled The Bold and the Lyrical during the late-night programme.

Set in a hospital room, host James pretended to be a doctor and kicked off the mini-soap opera by approaching The Big Bang Theory actress as she sat in a bed.

"Last name ever, first name greatest... Is she a patient in my waiting room?" he asked, to which she replied: "You used to call me on my cell phone! Late night when you need my love."

The pair proceeded to exchange lines based on Drake hits such as Hotline Bling, Make Me Proud and Started from the Bottom. James dropped an impressive verse from The Motto, before Joel burst onto the scene wearing a black leather jacket and carrying a motorcycle helmet.

"Hi haters, I'm back from hiatus," the comedy star said, referring to the song Closer to my Dreams.

Joel and James went on to fight over Kaley using lyrics from Nice for What, With You and God's Plan, until the British presenter challenged his rival to a fight using a line from One Dance.

Unfortunately, Joel lost some of his momentum and humorously quoted Cardi B's Bodak Yellow by accident.

"I don't dance, I make money moves," he commented, only to be dismissed by his co-stars.

The skit ended with Joel and James having a pretend slap fight, with both of the stars questioning Kaley, "Kiki, do you love me?"

Yet, Kaley gets the last word in by referring to the lyrics of God's Plan and insisted: "I only love my bed and my mama, I'm sorry!"