Carrie Underwood: 'I'm glad I didn't lose teeth in horror fall'

Carrie Underwood is grateful she didn't knock teeth out when she fell outside her home in Tennessee last year (Nov17).

The singer broke her wrist and smashed up her face after falling "up some steps", but her post-accident dental exam showed only minor damage, with nothing left to do but fix up a chipped tooth.

Opening up about the drama during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, Carrie confirmed she needed over 40 stitches to fix up her face - and she still can't believe she didn't loose teeth.

"I had to get a little something done," she said. "I just chipped the bottom. It was an easy little thing. I was glad."

Underwood's young son was asleep in the house at the time and she initially had no idea how bad her injuries were.

"I just kinda went inside...," she recalled. "Any time anything happens (like this)... you don't really know until you take a second to assess."

And Carrie also addressed her fears that she would look different after her scars healed - leading some to suggest she had undergone cosmetic surgery.

"I feel like I do (look different) a little bit," she told Ellen. "My biggest worry at the time was that if I say nothing, then later on, I feel like people... are kinda gonna say, 'What has she done to herself, electively...' and it definitely wasn't a choice."

Meanwhile, the Cry Pretty hitmaker, who is expecting a sibling for her three-year-old son, recently revealed she miscarried three times in 2017 and 2018.

"I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and it didn't work out," Carrie told U.S. breakfast show CBS Sunday Morning. "It happens. And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like, 'OK God, we know this... just wasn't your timing, and that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it'.

"(I) got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out. (I) got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'OK... what's the deal? What is all of this...?' I was like, 'Why on earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid...? Either shut the door or let me have a kid'."