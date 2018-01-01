NEWS Drake blows $200,000 in Atlantic City gambling spree Newsdesk Share with :







Drake reportedly blew around $200,000 (£152,000) in an Atlantic City casino in the early hours of Sunday (16Sep18) morning.



The Hotline Bling hitmaker, 31, travelled to the New Jersey gambling haven for a short nightclub gig after his Aubrey & the Three Migos tour stopped in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



He played a five-song set at Daer Nightclub inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, before he and his entourage reportedly headed to a private high-rollers area after skipping his pal DJ Spade's set at the hotel strip club as it was too full.



"Drake took one look and decided to go gambling," an Atlantic City insider told The New York Post's Page Six gossip column. "He got the itch."



The source said the rapper then staged a private party in the V.I.P. gambling area - and even had staff open up the casinos Sugar Factory restaurant to provide him and his friends with "mini burgers, chicken fingers and french fries" and a special cocktail named after Drake. The drink reportedly included his Virginia Black whiskey, peach puree, sweet tea, Sour Patch peach gummies sweets and cotton candy, all served in giant goblets.



An onlooker told Page Six that Drake stayed at his private gambling tables throughout the early hours, and went through around $200,000 in all. The rapper's profligacy is unlikely to put much of a dent in his finances, however, as he can reportedly command around $300,000 (£228,000) for private shows - meaning his Daer nightclub gig may have covered his gambling expenses.



He arrived an hour late on stage at the club, where he had been due to perform at 2 am, and apologised to fans - many of whom had been waiting for four hours to see their idol.

