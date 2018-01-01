Kelly Clarkson confirms daytime talk show

Kelly Clarkson has spilled details about her upcoming daytime talk show.

It was reportedly earlier this year (18) that the Since U Been Gone hitmaker had filmed a pilot of a new talk series that bosses at U.S. network NBC were interested in picking up, but Kelly never made an announcement confirming the news.

However, she casually dropped it into conversation while talking about her 2019 tour on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (18Sep18), saying, "I'm doing this thing to kind of prep for my talk show that's gonna be next year, but we're doing a live segment during my show so every night on tour we're going live online."

Jimmy pointed out that she had just made a "big announcement", and she replied, "Well, it's been leaked."

The Voice U.S. judge then explained that she never saw herself as a chat show host but it makes sense because she loves talking.

"I didn't think I'd ever do it," she admitted. "I love talking. It's like my favourite pastime... it's hard for me to shut up though. Like, you know, you have to listen to people that come on your show. And I just keep talking."

The 36-year-old announced it would air the hour before daytime program The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and her house band would be her usual touring band.

"My show's actually gonna be a little different than anything that's been on because I'm still touring. I still have music. So it's kind of one of those things where my band is on the road with me or they're on the show with me," she added. "We sing every day on the show and do this fan request thing. It's fun. In the pilot, I got people to sing with me and do little skits. It's very musical."

The show will air on NBC in autumn 2019.