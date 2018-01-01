Hailey Baldwin: 'Love is pouring out of my soul!'

Hailey Baldwin has gushed about her relationship with Justin Bieber, admitting that "love is pouring out of my soul".

The 21-year-old model is engaged to the Sorry singer, with rumours swirling that they actually married in secret last week (end16Sep18).

And while she didn't comment on the speculation during an interview with Britain's Glamour magazine, Hailey was more than happy to wax lyrical about her pop superstar other half.

Asked about the secret behind her stunning glow, Hailey replied: "It’s from the inside out - I am in love! That’s what happens. It’s pouring out of my soul - life is awesome!

"I should just bottle it. Like sprinkle it like a fairy – I wish I had dust - The Hailey Dust! It would be a highlighter product, let’s be honest."

Hailey's nearest and dearest have also picked up on the difference in her in recent months.

"My mom says the same thing," she smiled. "I go home, and my Mom says, ‘you are just so peaceful, I don’t think I have ever seen you this peaceful.'"

As well as her relationship with Justin propelling her to worldwide fame, Hailey remains one of the most sought-after models in her industry.

She’s making sure the success doesn’t go to her head though, by surrounding herself with family and grounded people.

"I have spent so much more time with my family, I feel like when you hit a certain time in your life where you either move out, go to school or get a career and you think you just don’t need your family," she explained. "I think that’s the thing that makes you lose yourself. They are the people who know the truest form of you because they have raised you. When you pull yourself away from them, you have no reminders of that so that’s something I have been doing a lot of, is seeing my family, I have my core values back."