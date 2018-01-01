Adele's emotional tribute to Lauryn Hill for 'record of a lifetime'

Adele posted a gushing tribute to singer Lauryn Hill after attending her The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (18Sep18).

The reclusive Hello singer saw Lauryn perform her seminal album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which was released in 1998, in its entirety, on the 20th anniversary tour and thanked the singer for her "honest representation of love and life". And following the show, Adele revealed that she first saw the 42-year-old perform in London just after the release of her album, sharing her admiration for the Killing Me Softly hitmaker and her influential record.

“I saw Lauryn Hill in 1999 at Brixton Academy when I was 10 years old. Tonight I saw her play at the Hollywood Bowl. I’ve just turned 30!" she wrote on Instagram. “What a woman what a record, by far Miseducation is my favourite record of all time.

“Such an honest representation of love and life, I feel I can relate too but also I know theres elements and levels i never will be able to (sic)," she continued.

“Ms Lauryn Hill was on form in every way possible. Thank you for the record of a life time, thank you for your wisdom! Thank you for existing. Happy 20th x”

Adele has previously spoken of the influence Lauryn's music has had on her career, calling Miseducation her "favourite album".

During the Miseducation tour the singer performs the multi Grammy-winning record, her only studio album, in full at each of the shows.

Guests on the tour have included De La Soul, who supported the star at the L.A. show, and rapper Nas and singer Santigold.

However, both were dropped from the tour last week for undisclosed reasons.

"I will no longer be performing on The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Tour... due to the tour organisers' decision to reduce the support," Santigold wrote on Twitter. "So sorry to disappoint my fans."

According to reports, organisers cited "production issues" as the reason they could no longer accommodate Santigold's set.

Nas has yet to comment on his departure, but it has been reported he will no longer perform with her in St. Louis, Missouri on 5 October (18).