Tom Petty's sidekick considering Heartbreakers reunion tribute

New Fleetwood Mac member Mike Campbell has assured Tom Petty fans the late rocker's backing band will regroup at some point.

Petty died in October (17) and as the first anniversary of his passing looms, his longtime sidekick and Heartbreakers guitarist has started thinking about a future tribute to his band leader.

"We'll play again someday," he says. "We love each other too much not to do that."

But Campbell, who is now on the road with his new group, Fleetwood Mac, insists the Heartbreakers couldn't just dig up a Petty replacement for shows.

"We’d probably have four or five different guest singers with us," he tells Rolling Stone. "We don’t know who they might be though or when this might happen."

Campbell reveals he and his fellow Heartbreakers will probably hit the road and play the entirety of Petty's 1994 solo album Wildflowers, but he isn't averse to getting the band back in the studio to record new music with another singer.

"In the stretch of my imagination, if there’s somebody that we really respect that would want to do an album with a band, we could maybe do that," he says. "And if we made an album together and that felt really good and we wanted to go on the road as a whole, doing different songs, maybe there’d be a place for that in the future. But that’s just pie-in-the-sky talk. But it definitely would have to be all new material. It wouldn’t be going out and doing Heartbreakers songs without Tom."