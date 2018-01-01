Selena Gomez's mum hurt by Demi Lovato's alleged overdose drama

Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande's mothers have joined the well-wishers offering up positive thoughts to Demi Lovato, following the singer's alleged overdose on Tuesday (24Jul18).

The Cool for the Summer star is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital as friends, fans and peers offer up tributes, thoughts and prayers, and now Selena and Ariana's mums have added their best wishes.

Posting a 10-year-old shot of her daughter and Demi laughing at a birthday party on Instagram on Wednesday, Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, wrote: "This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S (Selena's), Sweet 16. The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts."

Grande’s mother, Joan, has also shared her thoughts, revealing Lovato came to the aid of her son, Frankie, when he was struggling with addiction.

"She is a sweet, kind person, who has in my personal experience always shown love to everyone in my world," Ariana's mum writes. "She was there for Frankie during his work with sobriety... & as we know he just celebrated his ONE year...

"I pray that she recovers quickly and finds sobriety again. It is work, hard work, but with support and love, she will succeed!"

Ariana shared her mother's message with her Twitter followers, writing: "Mom wrote something beautiful. Check it out", while her brother Frankie also sent a message to Demi, adding: "I’m here for u & anyone else struggling with this disease."

Lovato's representative has confirmed the singer is "awake and with her family" following her medical emergency, while insisting that "some of the information being reported is incorrect".

Initial reports suggested that Demi had suffered a heroin overdose at her home in the Hollywood Hills, but now it appears it may have been another drug that sent her to the hospital.

Stars like Ariana, Joe and Nick Jonas, Brad Paisley, Luis Fonsi, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ruby Rose, and Justin Bieber have addressed Demi's reported relapse and hospitalisation on social media.

The singer has been battling substance abuse and other issues for the past decade.