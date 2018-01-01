Macklemore & Charlie Puth dedicate songs to Demi Lovato at gigs

Rapper Macklemore and Charlie Puth dedicated tracks to Demi Lovato at shows on Tuesday night (24Jul18), hours after the singer was hospitalised following an alleged overdose.

As a representative for the Cool for the Summer singer assured fans Demi was "awake" and surrounded by family after her Tuesday morning medical emergency, Macklemore and Puth took the stage at shows in Massachusetts and New Jersey and offered up thoughts and prayers for the 25 year old.

Former addict Macklemore dedicated his 2009 song Otherside, which details his past drug abuse issues, to Demi during his Xfinity Center gig in Boston, calling her "my sister in recovery".

The rapper went on to call addiction a disease "that ties us addicts together".

Meanwhile, Lovato was also on Puth's mind as he performed in Camden, New Jersey - he dedicated his number one ballad See You Again to her during the show.

"This song goes out to Demi Lovato," he told fans. "I hope she makes a quick, quick recovery and our prayers are with her."

Demi was hospitalised at lunchtime on Tuesday after reportedly overdosing at her Hollywood Hills home.

Her representative has released a statement insisting, "some of the information being reported is incorrect".

Lady Gaga, Ruby Rose, Cardi B, Missy Elliott, Ariana Grande, Brad Paisley, Joe and Nick Jonas have also sent get well messages and positive thoughts to Lovato on social media, while her former trainer, Randy Couture, told TMZ he's there for the singer when she needs him.

Couture, who has been helping Lovato stay in shape and achieve her goal of becoming a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert, told the outlet he was crushed to hear she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

"Sometimes there are setbacks," he said. "We're here to help her get through them and keep moving forward."

And actress Jada Pinkett Smith posted a very special message to Lovato on her Instagram page: "Addiction is real and a fierce battle but... it’s a battle that can be won. We are thinking of you @ddlovato and any other beautiful soul in the struggle."