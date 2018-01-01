Demi Lovato not under criminal investigation after alleged overdose

Demi Lovato will not be investigated by police following her apparent drug overdose on Tuesday (24Jul18).

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told editors at People the popstar is not under any form of criminal investigation after being found unconscious at an address in Hollywood Hills, California.

While the police spokesperson refused to elaborate any further, TMZ reports that officers did not find any drug paraphernalia at the scene and did not take any items into evidence.

The news website also claim that the Confident singer was "uncooperative" with police and first responders, who reportedly administered life-saving emergency medication Narcan to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose, and failed to reveal what drug she had taken.

Demi's overdose was initially believed to be heroin-related, but sources close to the star have since told multiple news outlets that this is not the case. The nature of the overdose remains unknown.

Hours after being rushed to hospital, a representative for the 25-year-old confirmed the singer had regained consciousness and was recovering with her family. They stressed that there were inconsistencies in certain media reports and called for privacy at a difficult time.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” the statement read. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

The songstress, who recently celebrated six years of sobriety from alcohol and drugs, admitted she had suffered a relapse in her new single Sober, where she apologised to her parents for falling off the wagon.