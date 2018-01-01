Dua Lipa slams trolls targeting female stars as 'animals'

Dua Lipa has slammed internet trolls who target successful women as "animals" in response to criticism over an incorrect tweet.

In a since deleted post the One Kiss hitmaker wrote that she was the "first ever international female artist" to play at Belgium's Tomorrowland festival - a claim that was incorrect as DJs including Australia's Alison Wonderland and Russia's Nina Kravitz had performed at the dance event before Dua's gig on Saturday (21Jul18).

The tweet prompted some dance fans to accuse her of disrespecting other artists - criticism she hit back at as the work of angry internet users determined to attack women.

"Every woman in the industry ive (sic) seen do well gets built up to be brought down," she began a string of tweets by writing. "If we worried about keyboard warriors who lash out because s**t aint settled in their own house we wouldnt (sic) be doing as well as we are!

"I praise every woman killing s**t cuz (because) people will hate on you for no reason... but we good! Every woman full stop. Some people are animals and they need a minute to check themselves cuz all we did was breathe and they're on our neckssss (sic)!!"

The internet spat is the latest to involve the British star - who has previously been embroiled in online arguments.

In March (18) she slammed an Australia journalist for wrongly claiming she performed on U.S. TV after cancelling several gigs Down Under due to illness. She has also had to deal with Malaysian trolls who mocked her pet name for her father as it means "pig" in their language.

The 22-year-old Brit, who has called on festival bosses to book more female headliners, ended her angry response to her critics with a more hopeful message.

"The most important lesson to learn from all of this, is that no matter what you do, or what your goal in life is," she concluded. "You should work hard for the things you love and make you happy. Everything else is irrelevant! LOVE ALWAYS AND BE KIND xx."