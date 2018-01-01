Wilmer Valderrama 'shocked' by Demi Lovato's suspected overdose

Demi Lovato's ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama has reportedly been left reeling after learning about the singer's alleged overdose.

The popstar, who recently admitted she had suffered a relapse following six years of sobriety from alcohol and drugs, was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday (24Jul18) after suffering a suspected overdose and remains in a stable condition.

The Grey's Anatomy actor is reportedly "shocked" by the news and joins a slew of celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor and the Jonas brothers, sharing their worry for the star.

“He knew she was going through a tough time but he wasn’t prepared for this,” a source close to the former couple told editors at People. “He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him.”

The insider added that Wilmer has “always cared deeply for her and they truly remained friends after they broke up.”

“Demi always hoped they would end up back together in the future. He’s the love of her life and vice versa," they continued.

Wilmer, 38, and Demi, 25, dated for six years before announcing their break-up in June 2016 in a joint statement on Instagram, where they celebrated their "loving and wonderful years together" and vowed to continue to support one another.

The Sober singer opened up about the relationship in a tell-all documentary, Simply Complicated, uploaded to her YouTube channel in October 2017, where she confessed: "I've never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer, and like, I still love Wilmer."

A representative for Demi confirmed in a statement to People that she was "awake" and surrounded by family and close friends on Tuesday evening. They warned that "some of the information being reported is incorrect" and called for privacy at a difficult time.