Demi Lovato 'awake' after alleged overdose

Singer Demi Lovato is "awake" and surrounded by family members after suffering an alleged drug overdose.

The pop star was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital close to midday on Tuesday (24Jul18), with police and fire department officials confirming they had responded to an emergency call placed from the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive, the street in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood where Demi's home is located.

Reports suggest the singer, who was sober for six years before falling off the wagon, had overdosed on heroin, but the 25-year-old's representative has released a statement claiming some of the information about the incident is false.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support," the star's spokesperson said in a statement. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

The star revealed to fans she recently relapsed in the lyrics of her new song, Sober, in June (18), apologising for letting her family and fans down.

"To the ones who never left me/We’ve been down this road before/I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” she sings on the heartbreaking track.

Demi was transported to a Los Angeles hospital, where she was treated with Narcan - an emergency treatment for opioid narcotic overdoses - according to Entertainment Tonight.

She first sought rehabilitation treatment for her substance abuse and self-harm issues in 2011.

A concert scheduled for Atlantic City, New Jersey on Thursday (26Jul18) has been cancelled following her hospitalisation.