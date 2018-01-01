Travis Barker to return to the stage with Blink-182 for short tour

Rocker Travis Barker will rejoin his Blink-182 bandmates on the road for a short tour in September (18) after battling a series of health issues.

The All the Small Things hitmakers postponed two of their Las Vegas residency shows in mid-June (18) after the drummer was hospitalised and diagnosed with blood clots in both arms. It was later confirmed he was also struggling with a staph infection, which affects the skin.

Travis recently assured fans his recovery was going well, and now the rockers have announced they will be back onstage this autumn for 10 gigs, starting in Minnesota on 12 September and including a stop at Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois, before returning to Sin City to close out their residency.

Travis' health crisis wasn't the only scare he's endured in recent weeks - he was also involved in a recent collision with a school bus in Los Angeles.

After the incident, he took to Twitter to poke fun at his run of bad luck.

"Who's tryna kill me (sic)," he quipped. "Feel like I'm living Final Destination the movie for the 2nd time in my life..."

Barker previously stared death in the face following a fiery plane crash in 2008, which claimed the life of his security guard Che Still.

The drummer and fellow passenger DJ AM were transported to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, in critical condition and Barker spent more than 11 weeks undergoing surgery, blood transfusions, and skin grafts.