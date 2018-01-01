NEWS Ariana Grande tweets support for hospitalised Demi Lovato Newsdesk Share with :







Singers Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor, and Brad Paisley have shared their love and support for Demi Lovato online amid reports suggesting she has been hospitalised after suffering a heroin overdose.



Law enforcement sources tell TMZ.com emergency services were called to a Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday (24Jul18), and the 25-year-old star was reportedly treated with Narcan, a medication used to treat overdose victims.



She was then transported to a local Los Angeles hospital, where she is said to be under doctors' care.



Demi recently revealed she had suffered a relapse in her six-year sobriety battle in the lyrics to her latest single, Sober, and after the news of her hospitalisation hit headlines, her friends and celebrity fans took to social media to send supportive messages to the troubled singer.



Ariana and Meghan simply shared their "love" for the embattled star, while Paisley told his Twitter followers he was keeping his Without a Fight duet partner in his prayers.



"My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I've ever met," he wrote. "Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman."



Another collaborator, Cheat Codes star Trevor Dahl simply told his No Promises collaborator, "Thinking about you," as singer Kehlani echoed Paisley's sentiments by posting her own words of encouragement to the star.



"sending huge recovery love to Demi," she tweeted. "this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn't simple nor easy. you're very loved, @ddlovato you'll beat this as you did before."



Meanwhile, comedienne Ellen DeGeneres shared, "I love @ddlovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family."



"Hang in there @ddlovato - sending good energy and love," stated Adam Lambert, as British pop star Lily Allen told fans, "Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she's ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon."



Country star Maren Morris and actresses Emmy Rossum and Lili Reinhart were also among the celebrities to express their concern for Lovato, while Ruby Rose added: "My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you."

