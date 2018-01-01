NEWS Demi Lovato hospitalised for heroin overdose Newsdesk Share with :







Singer Demi Lovato has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering a suspected heroin overdose on Tuesday (24Jul18).



The pop star, who was clean for six years before confessing she had suffered a relapse in her new song Sober last month (Jun18), was admitted to a medical facility in Los Angeles from a home in the Hollywood Hills around noon local time, according to TMZ sources.



Her current condition is unknown, although she is said to still be receiving treatment from doctors.



Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officials have confirmed they responded to a call in the area, but did not mention the 25-year-old star by name.



"LAPD and LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11.40 am," reads an LAPD statement issued to People.com.



A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson also revealed first responders had "transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital".



Representatives for the musician have yet to comment on the reports.



Demi has been open about her struggles with substance abuse for years, revealing some of her darkest days occurred when she was a teenage cocaine addict and alcohol abuser.



The Heart Attack hitmaker entered a treatment facility in 2011 for help with bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harming, and addiction, but she relapsed after she left the centre, entering a sober living facility for a year to get back on the wagon.



Demi's alleged heroin overdose occurs just over two weeks after grabbing headlines over bad blood between herself and former sober coach Mike Bayer, with the star sharing a cryptic post on Twitter seemingly bashing her former guidance counsellor after he shared an Instagram Story video post about his "biggest pet peeve" with celebrity clients.



"I worked in entertainment for many years being a life coach for a lot of different pop stars and actors, and my biggest pet peeve is when they use excuses because they call themselves artists," he said in the clip. "I think if somebody uses it as an excuse to be late, or insincere, or rude, or unapologetic, that's not being an artist, that's being a jerk. And you shouldn't stand for that."



Demi appeared to respond to his complaint on Twitter by writing, "Good luck with your blog," sparking speculation of a rift between the two.



However, Demi has rapper Iggy Azalea firmly in her corner - the Work hitmaker recently revealed she will support her friend through thick and thin shortly after the release of Sober.



"Waking up listening to @ddlovatos sober. I'm proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY (sic)," Iggy tweeted at the time. "I'm here for you friend! (you know this). I'll pray you'll choose recovery again. All of us who love you only want to see you happy and healthy."

