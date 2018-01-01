Liam Gallagher halts set after heckler throws a fish at him

Liam Gallagher halted a set after an audience member hurled a fish at him on stage.

The former Oasis singer was performing a headline slot at Benicassim festival in Spain on Sunday (22Jul18) but was interrupted when a rowdy festivalgoer pelted the creature towards him. An outraged Liam then promptly gave the culprit a piece of his mind.

“Which d**khead threw the fish here then?” the 45-year-old asked. “F**king stinky, smelly fish, man. Now listen man, it really ain’t that f**king bad, man. Don’t be throwing fish on stage, mate. I’ve seen a lot worse than this s**t. Alright?”

After proclaiming “I can’t be f**king singing while there’s a fish there, man,” the Wall of Glass hitmaker gestured to member of staff to remove the animal from the stage before launching into a rendition of Oasis' Cigarettes & Alcohol.

The British musician has had considerable success in his latest solo venture, having been nominated in the British Male Solo Artist category at this year's Brit Awards, while his brother Noel Gallagher and band Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds were overlooked.

However, Liam is keen to reunite the Britpop group they rose to fame in, and reached out to his older sibling via Twitter last Thursday.

"Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can’t drink alcohol now that’s the BeZarist (bizarrest) thing you’ve done yet (sic)," he wrote in reference to the 51-year-old's alcohol-free shows, before adding: "I forgive you now let’s get the BIG O back together and stop f**king about the drinks are on me."

Noel quit the band in 2009 following an altercation with his brother in Paris, claiming he "simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."