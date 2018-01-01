Drake hands out ice lollies to promote new album

Drake cooled his fans down over the weekend (21-22Jul18) by handing out ice lollies in promotion of his new album Scorpion.

According to editors at British newspaper the Daily Star, the God's Plan singer single-handedly addressed Los Angeles' current summer heatwave by handing out over $6,500 (£5,000) worth of iced goods.

Each lolly reportedly came with lyrics to his new album, which is enjoying unrivalled success after racking up 435 million streams in its first three days of release and reaching the one million album sales mark within just two weeks.

Over 1000 individual frozen desserts are said to have been offered out to the public and could be picked up from a number of ice cream carts positioned in neighbourhoods around L.A., including Hidden Hills and retail complex The Commons at Calabasas.

While the Hotline Bling rapper was no doubt on a mission to further boost his music reach, sources close to the star told TMZ Drake also thought it was just a “cool thing to do on a hot day for the community.”

Meanwhile, the God's Plan singer has been offering his support in other ways by acting as a mentor to Millie Bobby Brown.

Having met in Australia last year, the Stranger Things actress admitted Drake is her first port of call when it comes to music advice adding that she talks to the star "all the time".

"He invited me to his concert," Millie, 14, shared in an interview with W magazine. "And now we talk all the time. I ask his advice."

The duo’s friendship was first revealed when an image of them circulated last year and the pair have been public supporters of one another ever since. Earlier this year, Millie posted a snap alongside Drizzy joking that he was her plus one, and she has also lent her support to the rapper's new track In My Feelings by participating in the viral dance challenge.