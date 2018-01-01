NEWS Mel B trying to rope in 'difficult Spice' for reunion Newsdesk Share with :







Mel B is optimistic that the “difficult” Spice Girl can be roped in for a planned reunion.



Talk of the ‘90s girl group reforming has been ongoing for more than two years, though the fivesome, Mel, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Mel C, really got fans excited when they met up in February (18), along with former manager Simon Fuller, at Geri’s house.



Both Mel C and Victoria have been reluctant to fully return to the Spice Girls, though fashion designer Victoria most recently dashed hopes when she insisted after the get-together that there would be no tour or new music.



Mel is still trying to win her round though.



“We’re sisters at the end of the day so what we went through was quite an amazing brilliant journey,” she said on U.K. daytime show Loose Women. “So we’re together.



“There’s one that’s being a bit difficult… but I’m hoping she’s going to get roped in.”



While her old group may not have fully reunited, mum-of-three Mel has enjoyed a reconciliation with her family after years of not talking.



Opening up about the rift that tore her relationship with her mum Andrea and sister Danielle apart, the 43-year-old Leeds lass spoke of her relief of building bridges after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017.



"It was eight years that I didn't talk to them, it was heartbreaking. I was married, in a very isolated stressful relationship which prevented me from even reaching out to my family,” she confessed. "It was very awkward and distressing to me for the whole 10 years (of marriage). My mum FaceTimed my kids. That was kind of ‘allowed’.”



“The good thing is, well kind of not good, when my dad died – God bless his soul – that brought my family together. So on his deathbed when I walked in, I got to see my mum and my sister for the first time in like eight/nine years. Even though it was a really painful thing to see my dad going through that, it was such a happy, beautiful thing that I got to reunite with my family.”

