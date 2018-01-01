Beyonce and JAY-Z get standing ovation leaving Italian restaurant

Beyonce and JAY-Z were treated to a standing ovation on Monday (23Jul18) as they exited a restaurant in Italy.

The superstar couple completed the European leg of their On the Run II Tour in southern France last week and have been taking some time out to holiday before the North American leg begins on 25 July in Cleveland.

In footage obtained by TMZ, diners at Ristorante Aurora on the small Italian island of Capri got to their feet and began clapping and cheering as the couple left the restaurant with their staff.

Sources told editors at the news website the owner of the venue saw them out personally and even managed to get a hug from the Hard Knock Life rapper.

It's not the first time the couple has caused a stir while dining out.

Celebrating the wrap of the tour's European leg in Nice, France, last week, the Crazy In Love hitmakers were joined by close family and friends, including U2 frontman Bono, at celebrity haunt La Petite Maison and treated fans to an inside look at the happy celebration.

Beyonce's mother, Tina Lawson, took to Instagram to document the meal, showing Jay sitting next to rocker Bono as they grooved to the restaurant's in-house band, who were playing a rendition of Van Morrison's Brown Eyed Girl.

As the camera panned around the table, Beyonce could be seen with her head down, trying to hide her face from her mum's shot, before laughing as she jokingly pushed the cell phone away.

"Out in Nice great food, great music, great people," Tina captioned the clip, as she poked fun at her paparazzi-like behaviour. "@Bono I am being the Mamarazzi (sic) and she (Beyonce) is not cooperating."