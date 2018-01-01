Cardi B showered with gifts by Offset after arrest

Rapper Offset surprised his wife Cardi B with a bundle of designer gifts on Monday (23Jul18), three days after he was arrested near Atlanta, Georgia.

The Migos star was taken into custody and booked for counts of improper lane change, marijuana possession, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, spent the night behind bars before he was released on $17,000 (£13,000) bail on Saturday, and it seems he made an extra effort to make it up to new mum Cardi as she showed off bags from Dior, Louis Vuitton, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Godiva chocolatier, among other retailers, on her Instagram Story timeline on Monday.

"I woke up to some gifts from my baby daddy," she whispered in the video post. "Thank you love, I love you."

"Thank you sweetheart," she added in the caption.

The presents were delivered a day after Cardi revealed she was having a tough time with their daughter Kulture on Sunday.

"My child been very very spicy today (sic)," she wrote online. "Its cool thoo i can handle it (sic)".

Little Kulture, who was born on 10 July (18), is the Bodak Yellow hitmaker's first child, and Offset's fourth.

Meanwhile, Offset's attorney, Drew Findling, has been fighting back against the criminal charges, claiming his client was a victim of racial profiling.

He alleges police officers used the traffic violation as a thinly-veiled excuse to target Offset, and insists the firearms found in his car belong to a passenger, an assistant who is a licensed gun holder, reports TMZ.com. The lawyer also asserts no field sobriety test was performed by the cops and the absence of this screening proves the rapper was not impaired at the time of the stop.

However, law enforcement sources tell the outlet Offset had actually been weaving in and out of traffic prior to his arrest, apparently posing a more serious safety risk to other drivers.