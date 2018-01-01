Wiz Khalifa fuels Winnie Harlow romance rumours

Rapper Wiz Khalifa appears to have confirmed rumours suggesting he is dating model Winnie Harlow after sharing a photo of the beauty sitting on his lap.

The Black and Yellow hitmaker first sparked speculation about his love life in early July (18), when he was pictured hanging out with Winnie during Berlin Fashion Week in Germany.

At the time, Wiz posted a snap of the stars at the Hugo by Hugo Boss show on his Instagram page, and wrote, "Wiz & Winnie," complete with two red heart emojis.

He has since offered up a new image of the pair getting cosy, and seemed to use the accompanying caption to brush off any relationship critics after apparently asking for Winnie's permission to show off the sweet picture of the model striking a pose while seated on the rapper's lap.

"'YOU CARE WHAT ANYONE THINKS'," he wrote next to the image. "HER: 'NAW NOPE (sic)??'"

He signed off the caption, "WINNIE & WIZ," alongside more heart emojis.

The photo emerged shortly after Winnie uploaded an Instagram Story post of herself rocking Wiz's gold necklace, which bears his nickname "Cam", short for his real first name, Cameron.

The 30-year-old clearly has a thing for models - before stepping out with Winnie, who rose to fame on Tyra Banks' reality show America's Next Top Model as she embraced her skin condition vitiligo, he dated music video vixen Izabela Guedes last year (17), while he was also married to Amber Rose, the mother of his five-year-old son Sebastian, from 2013 until their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Rose previously teased her ex about the romance rumours surrounding his relationship with Winnie after Wiz uploaded the picture from Berlin Fashion Week.

"Wait. Winnie Harlow as Sebastian's stepmom?!?!?" she commented on the image, before giving her approval by adding, "#Lit (awesome) AF (as f**k)".