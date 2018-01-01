Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia line's Meant To Be hit ties U.S. country chart record

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line have chalked up a U.S. chart record by tying Sam Hunt for the longest run at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs countdown.

Rexha's Meant To Be collaboration with the duo has spent 34 weeks at number one, after first hitting the summit in December (17), and the singer admits she had no idea the song would be such a smash when she recorded it.

"Meant to Be was truly unexpected, and I'm starting to find out that the best things in life are," she tells Billboard. "I'd never think a New York City girl like me, who grew up writing pop music, would stumble into the country world.

"I have my Florida Georgia Line collaborators and brothers? to thank for that. They've truly opened my world and taught me to believe."

Meanwhile, the success of the track on the 60-year-old Hot Country Songs chart extends Florida Georgia Line's record-breaking run at number one. The duo has now taken six songs to number one, spending 90 weeks there in total - six more than George Strait.

"We are absolutely blown away and extremely humbled to even be on the same chart as George Strait and some of our other heroes and country legends, so it's wild to see our songs total 90 weeks at number one," bandmember Brian Kelley states. "It's really hard to wrap our brains around that, but it's also super-inspiring to get back in the studio and create more music for our fans."

And it looks like FGL might replace themselves at the top of the chart - their new song Simple rises a spot from five to four on the new countdown.