Pete Davidson: 'I'm sick of the evil Internet'

Ariana Grande's fiance has assured fans he and the singer are very much still together after wiping all his photos from Instagram.

Many people felt sure the move was a sign that all was not well between Pete Davidson and Ariana, but the comedian insists nothing could be further from the truth.

In a statement released on his Instagram Story on Monday (23Jul18), the comic insisted there was "nothing wrong", adding, "no there’s nothing cryptic about anything (sic). i just don’t wanna be on instagram anymore. or on any social media platform. the internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good."

"why should I spend any time of negative energy when my real life is f**king lit. the fact that I even have to say this proves my point. i love you all and i’m sure i’ll be back at some point."

His decision to quit social media comes just weeks after he was targeted for poking fun at the bomb attack that cost 22 of his girlfriend's fans their lives last year (May17) during a stand-up routine at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles in October (17).

Editors at British tabloid The Mirror exposed Pete's ill-advised gag at the end of June, prompting Charlotte Hodgson, whose 15-year-old daughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy was killed in the attack, to scold him.

"For anyone to joke about this situation is disgusting and I think he should publicly apologise for it...," she told the newspaper. "We don’t need jokes about it, there have been plenty around, and it’s heartbreaking to hear every day. But for someone so famous to be doing it and now to be with Ariana, it’s outrageous. I think she would be horrified too."

A week later Grande responded to a fan via Twitter, who asked her why she was still with Pete after his "rude" joke came to light.

"This has been tough & conflicting on my heart," the No Tears Left to Cry star wrote. "He (Davidson) uses comedy to help people feel better ab (about) how f**ked up things in this world are. We all deal with trauma differently. I of course didn't find it funny. It was months ago & his intention wasn't/is never malicious but it was unfortunate."

Davidson has yet to directly address the bad joke drama.