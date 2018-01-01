Mac Miller: 'I am happy for Ariana Grande'

Rapper Mac Miller has no hard feelings for his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande after she quickly moved on from their broken romance and became engaged to comedian Pete Davidson.

Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick, and Ariana dated for close to two years before officially parting ways in May (18), weeks before Saturday Night Live regular Davidson asked the No Tears Left to Cry star to marry him, and now the rap star has broken his silence about his former lover's new relationship, wishing Ariana all the happiness in the world.

"Life is stressful," he says in a new Beats 1 interview for Apple Music, "so of course there were stressful times. It's not that unique. You know like I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress, and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on..."

"I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I'm sure she is with me," he adds.

Ariana and Mac's break-up came just before he was arrested for driving under the influence in May, and he admits both events served as a wake-up call and helped him turn his life around.

"What you don't understand is that I lived a certain life for 10 years and faced almost no real consequence at all," he says. "I had no version of the story that didn't end up with me being fine.

"Yeah, I made a stupid mistake. I'm a human being. Like drove home drunk. But it was the best thing that could have happened... I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally, like, have the whole thing stop."

Miller was almost twice over the legal alcohol limit for drivers when he was arrested in San Fernando Valley, California, after losing control of his white Mercedes-Benz G Class on 17 May (18) and ramming it into a power pole with enough force for the vehicle's airbags to deploy.

He fled the scene on foot with his two passengers but was later arrested at his home and charged with driving under the influence, and hit and run.