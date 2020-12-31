One Direction fans get excited as reunion tour date appears on ticketing site

One Direction fans have gone wild with excitement after a date for a possible comeback tour appeared on a ticket website over the weekend (21-22Jul18).

A fan took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal that she was scrolling through the Australian version of Ticketmaster and found a listing for One Direction: On the Road Again Tour at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on 31 December 2020, leading many to believe that the group, who went on hiatus at the start of 2016, were getting back together.

The cover image of the Ticketmaster website also featured One Direction, while the concert listing also appeared on Spotify under One Direction's Upcoming Shows tab, but they were all quickly removed.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the news, with one writing, "Wait... why is @onedirection tweeting lyrics... and why are there tickets for a tour for sale... my heart can't handle this," and another writing, "I REALLY NEED A @onedirection REUNION TOUR SO SO BADLY."

On Monday, the official One Direction Twitter account became active for the first time in 2018 to mark the eighth anniversary of the group's formation, on the 2010 series of Britain's The X Factor. Controllers of the account tweeted song lyrics throughout the day to mark the occasion.

Louis Tomlinson, who has become a judge on The X Factor this year, also celebrated the anniversary by tweeting, "#8YearsOfOneDirection Where has the time gone!? Thank you so much to every single person who’s ever supported us. Big love!

"And remember if it’s by one direction and it’s a banger I probably wrote on it (crying with laughter emoji) #8YearofOneDirection."

Liam Payne also got in on the action, writing, "#8YearsOfOneDirection what an incredible 8 years it’s been with my brothers! Thank you to all the fans that are still supporting and following our journeys. Love LP."

Louis and Liam went on to pursue their own solo music during the hiatus, as well as their bandmates Harry Styles and Niall Horan. Liam had previously said he hoped the reunion would happen "one day soon", while Niall told Billboard last year that he hopes it happens in the next few years.