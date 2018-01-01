NEWS Drake’s In My Feelings heading for second week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Drake looks set for a second week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart as his latest track, In My Feelings, keeps a firm hold at the top spot.



At the halfway stage of the chart week, the rapper's third chart-topper of 2018 is currently 3,500 combined sales ahead of its closest competition, George Ezra's Shotgun, while Jonas Blue's Rise ft. Jack & Jack jumps from 6 to Number 3.



Drake's fifth overall Number 1 single is thanks in part to the In My Feelings challenge - a viral dance craze that's taking over the internet and has been attempted by the likes of Will Smith, Kevin Hart and Ciara.



Three tracks climbing the Top 10 this week include 5 Seconds Of Summer's Youngblood, up from 8 to 4, Jackie Chan by Tiesto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone has risenfrom 9 to 5, and Cardi B's I Like It ft. Bad Bunny and J Balvin rebounds from 11 to 8.



Further down, Cheat Codes x Little Mix's Only You continues to scale the Top 40, so far up five places to 14, as does Jax Jones' Ring Ring - the Mabel and Rich The Kid-assisted single leaps seven spots to 16.



The 1975 are set to claim this week's highest new entry with their latest track Love It If We Made It at 27, and four songs could be making their Top 40 debut, led by Body by Canadian duo Loud Luxury ft. Brando, which so far leaps 13 places to 28.



Elsewhere, High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco shoots 14 spots to 37, Rudimental's Let Me Live ft. Major Lazer, Anne-Marie and Mr. Eazi climbs seven to 38, and 079Me from B Young lifts four spots to 40.

